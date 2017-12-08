Spanish PM willing to overhaul Constitution

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday that he is willing to reform the Spanish Constitution, on three conditions.

Speaking in Congress, on the 39th anniversary of the 1978 Constitution, Rajoy said that there must be broad political consensus, national sovereignty is non-negotiable, and parties must clearly specify which parts of the charter need rewriting.

“As far as I’m concerned, whatever affects Spain must be decided by all Spaniards, not just some of them” he added.

“I am willing carry out reform, but I will in no way accept our national sovereignty being broken up: as far as I’m concerned, whatever affects Spain must be decided by all Spaniards, not just some of them,” said the leader alluding to the Catalan secessionist bid. According to the Constitution, any legal referendum would have to be held at a national level, not just in Catalonia”.

The Spanish leader added that a study is already underway to develop a new financing system for the regions. Unequal treatment has led to years-long complaints by many regional leaders, particularly with regard to the Basque Country’s special deal, known as the Cupo vasco.