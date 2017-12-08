Emerald Isle Claymores put Horadada under the cosh

Emerald Isle Bowls Club by Elwyn Morris

Monday took the Titans to La Siesta Apollos, where they had a good win 10-4, aggregate of118-94, winning trips were C Donnellan K Jolliffe D Birkett 26-8, M Riley J Westall S Westall 20-12, M Whitelock P Coffey M Odell 22-14, P Heaney S Johnson I Brewster 23-17

The Neptunes played at home against San Luis Trekkers and had a fine 12-2 win, aggregate of 133-77, winning trips were L Burns D Rhodes A Burns 30-9, C Ayling C Warner J Mullarkey 30-15, L Harris D Horne P Creswell 27-12, A Brown T Harris A Malcolm 15-10, M Shatwell S Watson G Shatwell 13-11

The Moonrakers played at home against San Miguel Comets and slipped to a 2-12 defeat aggregate of 91-122, winners were B Donohoe T Culpin G Smith 22-18

Wed the Emerald Isle visited Vistabella in the winter league and had a great 10-2 win aggregate of 91-80 winning rinks were D Jones B Eldred J Pooley C Lindgren 23-12, P Heaney S Johnson D Birkett 23-18, M Whitelock R White AMS,D Gerrard 16-14, A Brown J Westall S Westall J Rimmer 18-15. The Berleen went down by 13-22

Thursday saw the rearranged winter league game against San Luis and it finished with a great 10 -2 aggregate 103-57 win for EI winners were P Heaney S Johnson D Birkett I Brewster 33-6, M Riley P Coffey M Veale M Odell 24-8, M Whitelock R White A M Stevenson D Gerrard 22-13, A Brown B Doran B Eldred J Mulloy 13-12, Emerald Isle won the Berleen 21-14 V Cameron S Watson E Morris T Kelly

The Cavaliers travelled to Mazarron Miners on Friday and slipped to a 6-8 aggregate 91-108 loss, winners were P Coffey L Vincent J Mulloy 21-7, S Wickens S Johnson D Gerrard 23-11, C Donnallen D Birkett C Lindgren 15-14.

The Claymores played at home and had a fine 13-1 aggregate of 133-70 win against Horadada Royals, S Kavanagh E Morris B Kavanagh 28-8, M Shatwel B Eldred G Shatwell 29-12, L Harris D Horne A Malcolm 23-6    R Adams L Hawkins B Smith 9-12, L Burns D Rhodes A Burns 16-14    C Ayling M Petty J Mullarkey 18-18

The Outlaws played at San Miguel Cougars and lost 2-12 aggregate 88-134, winning trip was P Horton G Inwood R Ede 24-12

