Myths About Having Physical Activity in Your Life

And if you have ever tried reading advice from high achievers, you couldn't but notice, just as we did: they all talk about sport. Whether it's Barrack Obama hitting the treadmill before work, or Arianna Huffington doing yoga in between launching media businesses – they have all incorporated sport in their life. And it's quite easy to fall under the impression that it all comes naturally to them. But of course, it doesn't. Generally, here are the top myths about having sports in your life. Believing in them will make life miserable for you, that's why they should be debunked.

Physical activity can be incorporated into your life naturally

No, it can’t, unless you work as a mover. Doing any kind of sports as a working person, especially in the U.S. where there is a cult of overtime and workaholism, is difficult. It requires planning. Where will you fit these 5 extra hours in your busy schedule? Do you have a local gym? Who will pick up kids on the days when you want to pump some iron or go through a few yoga asanas? Don’t worry if you can’t figure it out at first and if it seems a lot of trouble. For any normal person, it is. So, unless you are free and don’t have to work (which is doubtful), finding time for trainings will be hard.

You should be willing to go to the gym every time

No, you shouldn’t. Or more specifically – it’s okay that you don’t. There are too many things happening in life, like work, and family, and international events, to be a happy little gym-goer every time. It’s natural that you get tired, morally or physically, and have to force yourself to exercise or even skip it at all. As long as you do exercise regularly in a larger context, you are fine.

Sport should always make you feel better

In some cases, sport does help. For example, it relieves stress and anxiety. But you might not notice it on a day-to-day basis. And with all the muscle pain, you are bound to feel run down. So, when evaluating the effects of sport on your mental or physical health, try doing it from a long-time perspective point of view.

Sport should come with food limitations

Eating healthy is good, but it’s good on its own accord. It’s true that physical exercise should come with diet if you want to build muscle and achieve some significant (and visible) results, such as lose weight. But in real life? Physical exercise can come alone, without any diet limitations. So, if you think that eating a burger from time to time will strike out the results of all your hard work in the gym, you are wrong. If anything, you should have both in your life, tasty food and physical activity, to stay healthy both physically and mentally.