Lots Of Christmas Fayre From Age Concern

Over the coming days Age Concern are delighted to present Christmas hampers of delicious tea time treats including a bottle of wine, biscuits, panattone, chocolates, and more, to their beneficiaries at their centre in La Siesta.

On Tuesday 5th December the recipients were Pam Creasey, Glenys Doyle, Joan Sugden, Ella Blacknall, Ann King, Carmen and Ken Jenkins and Joyce. The presentation took place surrounded by countless friends in the packed centre of people enjoying one of their daily coffee mornings and the atmosphere was definitely full of Christmas spirit.

It is in no doubt that this centre has an incredible reputation for being welcoming to everyone who walks through the doors, which could be daunting for any newcomers. They are immediately made welcome and within a couple of visits they become a firm regular. Pam Creasey told of her reason of joining Age Concern from being at an all time low after becoming a widow, lonely and feeling like she had no one to care about her, or indeed, to care about.

Joining Age Concern rescued her from loneliness and her desolation. Her story was echoed by a lot people who have become members present.

An open invitation is there for anyone of 50 years old and over to become a member of Age concern. For more information on becoming a member just pop into the centre at Calle Paganini, La Siesta or telephone 966 786 887.