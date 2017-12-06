San Javier Golf Society “Individual Stableford Qualifier” Xmas competition at Lo Romero Golf, on Monday 4th December:

A bitterly cold early morning start to our Xmas game, with only one brave (some would say foolish) person out of the 30 plus players wearing shorts: Steve Branston, although he had the last laugh when the temperatures got into the 20’s during the back 9!

This is one of the best courses in Murcia and always a tough test but we love playing here. Thanks to everyone who donated extra prizes (mince pies, wine and chocolates etc.

The winners on the day were: Division 1: First was Paul Newman with 35 points, Second – Ian price on 34, Third – Frank Murphy also with 34.

In Division 2: First was new member Peter Ashton with 36 points, Second – Steve Barlow on 32, Third – Clyde Sandry also on 32. In Division 3: First was Jeff Belt with 35 points, Second – Jo Murphy on 32 and Third – John Hillier with 28.

Nearest the pins were won by Simon Speak, Clyde Sandry, Frank Murphy and Paul Matthews. The gross 2 (for 50 euros) was won by Ty Williams. Our next game is a team “Traffic Lights” competition at La Serena, teeing off at 09:50am on Wednesday 20th December.

Full details will be emailed to all members.

Payday will be on Saturday 16th December in the bar area of La Serena Club House, between 11:00am and 12:00. For further information on our society, to play as a guest, or to join, please phone Barry Beale on +34 649 245 889 or look at our website at www.sanjaviergolfsociety.co.uk and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sanjaviergolfsociety

Attached is a photo of the division 1 winner: Paul Newman (against the backdrop of the iconic 18th island green at Lo Romero).