El 39 aniversario de la Constitución celebrated in Torrevieja

Torrevieja City council has celebrated the 39th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution with various acts in which it was joined by the security forces, local clubs and organisations, schools and a large number of local residents

The events took place in the Plaza de la Constitución where the Unión Musical Torrevejense (UMT) played a selection of hymns.

After a short speech by the mayor, José Manuel Dolón, in which he called for equality and respect,  the spokespersons of the Municipal Groups -Los Verdes, PSOE, APTCe, Partido Popular, Sueña Torrevieja and Ciudadanos, handed over the flags of Spain, the Valencian Community and Torrevieja, to the schools, CEIP: Cuba, El Acequión, Romualdo Ballester, Nuestra Señora del Rosario, Las Culturas, Habaneras and Ciudad del Mar. Al CEP Maestro Salvador Ruso, to the centre La Purisima, as well as to IES: Libertas, Mediterráneo, Mare Nostrum and Torrevigía.

Following the ceremony the Union Musical played the national anthem as the mayor raised the Spanish flag.

 

