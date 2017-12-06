Busters Golf Society December 2017

This months stableford competition saw us playing at the greatly improved Altorreal golf course close to Murcia , we arrived there early in order to pay our subs , have a coffee and a rabbit before taking advantage of the practice facilities that the course offers .

This month we had five new members join who we are sure will enjoy the camaraderie that our society offers .

We returned to the Mini Golf bar close to Quesada’s arches for our presentation and as usual we were greeted with a warm welcome by the bars staff , sausage and chips with bread and butter and some of the landlords sensibly priced beers , I have to say that the course played very long today due to strong winds which always seemed to be head on making things somewhat more difficult.

Onto our presentation our N T P winners were on the fifth hole Chris Waddington the tenth was taken by Graham Ball and Jim Stevenson won the seventeenth , each player received a sleeve of Srixon golf balls , our BF9 was won by Helen Beddows with seventeen points and our BB9 with thirteen points was taken Terry Sharley both winning a bottles Rioja.

In third place with thirty two points was Ian Allison also winning a bottle of Rioja our second place winner was Rob Ashman with thirty three points taking home bottles of red and white wine and our winner on the day was Malcolm Evans with thirty four points who won a bottle of Gordons gin , not forgetting our soccer card that helps to pay for our social functions , which was won by Brian Jones who selected ( amongst other teams ) Leeds .

As today was our last in the season the scores cards are totalled up and we take the best six cards of the year to find our player of the year , and by only taking the only the best six cards gives our overseas members a chance of taking part and winning this extra competition , our player of the year for two thousand and seventeen is Phil Pettican , well done Phil and all of our winners today .

Busters Golf Society is a small friendly group of like-minded people who play on the first Friday of the month , depending on the time of the year we generally have between sixteen and twenty four players , over the four years since we first formed the society some of our original members have moved on , either returned to their country of origin or have ventured to pastures new.

So we are looking for a few more members to swell our ranks , if you are interested in joining our society ( its free) then please email me Barry Grinsell at bustersgolfsociety@hotmail.com quoting your phone number and current handicap and I will get back to you within a couple of days .

Barry Grinsell