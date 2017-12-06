An effective digital marketing strategy requires you to do so much more than tweet a status or post a photo on Instagram. There are many things you must do to create a positive online reputation. Find out how to build a strong online presence.

Create an Attractive Website

Create a great first impression by developing an attractive, easy-to-use website that complements your brand. You should incorporate high-quality graphics, informative content and an aesthetically-pleasing theme to prevent users from quickly clicking away from a page.

It doesn’t matter if you want to create a portfolio, online resume or business catalog, you must take the time to develop a site that showcases who you are and what you can do. To get started, turn to Adobe Spark to create your own website.

Write Regular Blog Posts

Drive continual traffic to your website by updating your website with interesting articles, which will allow you to rank higher in the search engines and reach your target audience. Aim to update the site with compelling blog posts at least once per week, and encourage your readers to share the articles to boost traffic. There are numerous forms of content you can incorporate into your website, such as list posts, how-to articles, cases studies, infographics, white papers, and more.

Develop an SEO Strategy

An effective search engine optimization (SEO) strategy will ensure your website ranks highly in the search engine results pages, and can help you overtake your competitors in Google. Yet, you need to stay at the forefront of the latest SEO tactics to ensure your success online, as Google regularly changes its criteria for ranking highly. So, one day you could be at the top of the first page and the next you could be three or four pages deep into the search engines or more. It is therefore beneficial to work alongside an SEO specialist to develop a successful strategy for your brand.

Invest in a Google AdWords Campaign

Google AdWords allows brands to promote ads higher in the search engines when a visitor performs a specific search in Google. An AdWords campaign can be a worthy investment, as you will only be charged every time a person clicks on your ad. Also, as it is a keyword-based platform, your advertisement will only appear for online searches relevant to your chosen keywords. Again, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising can be a complex task, so it might be wise to turn to the experts for assistance.

Focus on Social Media

Love it or hate it, social media is the most influential marketing tool to promote your brand. You must focus on developing a creative, interesting strategy that allows you to connect with your key demographic. To do so, avoid making endless self-serving sales pitches, and create a valuable social experience on the biggest and best social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter. You can also utilize paid ads to promote posts to your target market, which can be run on a large or small budget.