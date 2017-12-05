Daya win a good contest in very difficult conditions.

Daya Nueva 1 C. D. Benijofar 0

The home side started the game facing into a very strong head wind and found it difficult to get into any kind of rhythm.

Benijofar obviously used the wind to their advantage knocking the ball long and high deep into the home sides area, causing Daya to defend for most of the opening period. On 8mins Daya managed to counter with Fernando taking the ball up the right but his great cross was just beyond reach of a Daya player.

Just a couple of mins later a good corner from Alex caused panic in the opponents area with their keeper having to kick the ball off the goal line. The home side were now getting to grips with the conditions quite well but Benijofar were a constant threat with their long high balls.The visitors corner count was climbing but some how they couldnt take advantage of them.

With 30 mins on the clock the visitors won a free kick just outside the Daya penalty box but Antonio had no trouble in saving the poor effort.

The Daya keeper was in action moments later saving well from yet another attack. With the whistle about to go for half time Benijofar had the ball in the net from a corner but it was ruled out for a push.So no goals at the break with Antonio having played a big part in keeping the visitors and the wind at bay.

It was Dayas turn now to have the assistance of the strong wind and the early signs in this 2nd period were encouraging. On 53mins Dayas 4th corner in a row saw Aarons kick avoid everybody and go straight in to give the home side the lead. Daya continued to push in search of a 2nd goal but their opponents were also producing some good football as they looked to find the equalizer.

On 70mins Antonio made a fine save to keep the Daya lead intact but the visitors kept coming and looked the more likely to score. Back came Daya though forcing the visitors into defending deeply as they looked for that 2nd goal.The second goal never came but neither did the equalizer. So 1 nil Daya who just about were the better side. Credit though to a good performance by Benijofar, especially how they coped when facing into the high winds themselves.

Man of the match was Antonio, to keep a clean sheet in those conditions was amazing.

Daya Dave. Segurlab.

Correction. Last weeks 4th goal was scored by Aaron and not Omar. Should have gone to Spec Savers.