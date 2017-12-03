Wins for all Greenlands League teams

Greenlands Bowls Club

In the Discovery Division the Sycamores played at Home to El Rancho Pintos, Final score was – total shots for – 101. Against – 96. Points for – 9, Against – 5. Winning rinks were – Vic Young, Margaret Hirst, Graham Watt. – 21 shots to 12, Pat Wray, Doreen Watt, John Wray. – 17 shots to 15. Win Kirton, Neville Pulfer, Ken Kirton. – 22 Shots to 16.

In the Discovery Division The Maples were away to San Luis Trekkers, final scores were – total shots for – 122 Against – 98. Points for 8. Against – 6. Winning rinks were – Sheila Stead, Jim Wilcock, Barry Collins. – 34 shots to 5. Rudy Wattley, Jean Thompson, Dave Dudding – 21 shots to 18. Phil Lockley, Dave Thompson, Mike Kelly. 23 shots to10.

In the Southern league B Division, the Oaks were at home to San Miguel Cougers. Final score was – Total shots for – 104. Against – 89. Points for – 8. Against – 6. Winning rinks were ……Mary Lockley, Ann Butterworth, Marilyn Fryatt. 24 shots to 18. Dave Fryatt, Janet Webb, Mel Brown. 19 shots to 9. Phil Lockley, Zoe Wilcock, Barry Collins. 24 shots to 9.

In the C division of the Southern League, the Cedars were away to Vistabella Conquistadores, Final score was – total shots for = 98. Against – 87. Points for 9 Against – 5. Winning rinks were – Vic Young, Ron Stansfield, Tony Hodges. 18 shots to 7. Win Kirton, John O’Leary, Mike Cassidy. 18 shots to 13. Jean Giddings, John Dowell, Dave Giddings. 30 shots to 16.

For all enquires about joining Greenlands Bowls Club, please telephone Haley on 966844399 who will be pleased to help you.