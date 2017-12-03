Virtual Leader Newspaper Edition 695

There may be some light at the end of the tunnel as the Councillor for Planning in Orihuela has now formally acknowledged the urgency required to construct the pedestrian walkway across the AP7 between Cabo Roig and Lomas de Cabo Roig.

In responding to a question put to him by FAOC at last Thursday’s Plenary, Rafael Almagro said that he would personally ensure that it is completed as soon as is practically possible.

Nonsense with the council also in San Fulgencio with 7 of the current 13 councillors currently suspended from office. PIPN’s expat President and Councillor, Samantha Hull, said that the municipality is ‘currently ungovernable’.

In other news Alicante’s Chamber of Commerce warns of the water situation in the Province. All this and more in the current edition 695 of the Leader Newspaper.