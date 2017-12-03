The two Bri(y)ans hold sway at El Plantio 2 Golf Society

As a result of temporary visits to the U.K., the turnout for the monthly medal at El Plantio 2 Golf Society on 28th November was much reduced from the norm with 11 players teeing off. Star of the show was Bryan Watson who achieved one nearest the pin and also won his second monthly medal(hefty cut to come Bryan).

Nearest the Pins, Hole 5 – Bryan Watson and Hole 2 – Brian Coupe. 3rd Place, Alan Janes, Handicap 6.6 – 54.4 shots. 2nd Place, John Burke, Handicap 9.3 – 53.7 shots. 1st Place, Bryan Watson, Handicap 14.3 – 50.7 shots.

Prizewinners L to R – Brian Coupe, Alan Janes, Bryan Watson, John Burke.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230