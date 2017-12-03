The Med Bar Golf Society, El Raso, Mar Menor 28/11/17

Down the motorway for the first time in many months, we headed south to the mar menor golf course. It was fairly cold and many of the members decided it was time to get the winter clothes out for the first time. There was also a slight bit of rain, but overall a very enjoyable day out.

The course was also in great condition which made the scoring quite reasonable. As always, there is always someone that gets lost and this time it was yours truly! I kept telling the lads that you are never lost when you have a full tank of petrol, just doing a little detour. We still arrived with plenty of spare time.

Results for this outing: Overall & gold division division winner with 38 points was Ray Muttock

Gold division runner up – Alan Gifford

Silver division winner with 37 points Paul Owen, Silver division runner up – Dave Capper

Nearest the pins on par 3`s: bill martin, Andrew Drinkall, Ray Batey & Martin Morgan

Nearest pin in 2 on par 4: Bill Martin, Nearest the pin in 3 on par 5: Ray Muttock

2`s pot, not won, to be carried forward to next outing, Football card winners: Colin Phillips & Keith smith

Thanks to Steve and his staff at the med bar and bistro, our next outing is on 12/12/17

Anyone wishing to join our society is welcome and we can either be contacted by e-mail at: medbargolf2016@gmail.com or pop into the bar where all details can be left and we will get in touch with you