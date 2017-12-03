Grass proves too much for Monte Mar Toreadors

Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club, Sponsored by The Belfry, The Pub, Bowling Abroad and Avalon – Friday 24th November

Monte Mar Toreadors v La Manga Crusaders. After a long journey to La Manga, the match against the Crusaders was as difficult as expected. With only a few members playing on grass previously it proved too much for the Toreadors who only won on one rink. So a big well done to the winning team of Sheila Roberts, Les Bounds and skip Graham Smyth.

Points Toreadors 2 – 12 Crusaders. Monte Mar Matadors v Vistabella Picadors

The Matadors had a good result in the Southern League against the Picadors. Winning on four rinks were Ronnie Cairns, Ted Hyman and skip Dave Melville 18 – 6. Alan Wilkinson, June Young and skip Alan Ashberry 20 – 13. Val Hyman, Bill Webster and skip Bill Young 32 – 10. Pauline Merry, Danny King and skip Chris Merry 23 – 10.

Shots Matadors 122 – 75 Picadors. Points Matadors 10 – 4 Picadors.

Monday 27th November – Monte Mar Matadors v Emerald Isle Titans

Away to the Titans in the Enterprise Division. It was a lovely day for bowling unfortunately the result didn’t go our way. Winning on one rink, but very close on the other five. Our winning rink Val Hyman, Bill Webster and skip Bill Young 25 – 20

Shots Matadors 89 – 126 Titans. Points Matadors 2 – 12 Titans.

Monte Mar Toreadors v Emerald Isle Neptunes.

Not a good day for the Toreadors only winning on one rink and losing on five. On two the of those rinks only losing by one shot on the last end. Congratulations to ur winning rink of Diane Horsington, Rita Towle and skip Joan Harding. Points Toreadors 2 – 12 Neptunes.

