Full house for Horadada against league leaders

Horadada Bowls Club By Barry Evans

In the Monday league we had a home game against the team lying second in the league, Quesada Rubies, and came away winning by 108 shots to 94 and a points total of 10.Even though we have played twice as many games away than home this result will put us mid-table. Well done to our winners of, Linda Hier, Peter Davis and Jeff Hier 13 – 12, Pat Patton, Les Davis and Brian Patton 26 – 10, Irene Graham, Bryan Eatough and Roy Thompson 20 – 12, Margaret O’Dell, Wayne Jackson and Alan Miller 20 – 17

Friday gave us a home game against the top of the league, San Luis Tigers. Although all the games were relatively close we manged to pull the teeth out of the Tigers by winning 113 shots to 78 shots and gained a full house of 14 points. Well done to our whole team,

Scores were, Fred Trigwell, Jack Linehan and John Bailey 21 – 16, Ron O’Dell, Mick Kirby and Roy Thompson 18 – 12, Pat Patton, Alan Miller and Brian Patton 18 – 10, Carol Linehan, Wayne Jackson and Terry Hucknall 21 – 14, Dennis Wade, Jeff Hier and Barry Evans 16 – 11, Margaret O’Dell, Mick Blunt and Bryan Eatough 19 – 15

Next week we are away twice, at El Rancho on the Monday and Emerald Isle on the Friday.