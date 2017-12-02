T.M.G.S. @Alicante Golf 29/11/17

Our original start sheet showed in excess of 24 members to play at this venue. Alas on Tuesday evening they were all calling to ask if we had cancelled it due to the heavy rain that had been forecast.

The Secretary insisted that the competition would go ahead and that the forecast was not always correct! The 11 members that did actually turn up to play were rewarded with a course that was in great condition with ONLY our 11 members on it and yes, you’ve guessed it we had almost no rain!

The buggies were confined to the cart paths which did mean a little walking, especially if you were playing on the other side of the fairway, in fact thee course was almost dry and the buggies could have been used as normal.

However this did not dampen our day’s enjoyment and we completed our round in just 4hr. 10 mins. Results: N.T.P.’s Hole 3 D. Sullivan, Hole 6 O. Rong, Hole 8 J. Dean, Hole 12 S. Sonesen, Hole 15 NADA, Hole 17 B. Gillies. Sverre Sonesen and Bill Gillies also made 2’s and shard just €10 for doing so. 3rd Place Kenny “Isaac” Hunter 31 pts. 2nd Place Bill Gillies 32 pts. 1st Sverre Sonesen 32 points but on lower handicap.

Photo: competition participants. To catch up on all of our Societies activities log on to www.tmgs.org or visit us via Facebook @TMGSGOLF. Call our Secretary on 661 524 101