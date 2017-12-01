Mojácar Holds Open Air Piano Concert In Honour Of Santa Cecilia

Students from Mojácar’s Municipal Music School recently gave a piano concert in the town’s Plaza del Parterre to celebrate the Day of Santa Cecilia, who is the Patron Saint of Music.

Directed by their teacher, Yolanda Parra Niederhauser, fourteen young pianists performed a selection of classical pieces from the great masters, including Pachenbell and Beethoven, as well as some well-known popular tunes for the young ones.

The stage was set by the charming Santa María Church, which was built in the sixteenth century on the site of an old Arab mosque. The two pianos opened the programme with the popular tango melody, “La Cumparsita”, when Ángela Montoya, Olalla Mañero, Clara Sánchez and Uxue Urmeneta played simultaneous duets, showing a very high level of skill working in unison. The performance of “Moonlight Shadow” was also a highlight, with the voice of Ángela Montoya accompanied by María Presa on piano.

Raquel Belmonte and Ana García (Mojácar Councillors for Culture and Education respectively) joined the audience and expressed their delight at the students’ progress adding “the School and the teachers are prepared for all types of students, whatever their level.

The Municipal School of Music and Dance has about 200 students and one of the new projects for the new academic year is the creation of a choir and a new Music Band that will includes the very youngest students, along with those taking their first musical steps. It is also important to note that anyone who is interested in learning, whatever their age, is welcome to join Mojácar’s School and enter the wonderful world of music, in a fun and entertaining way.