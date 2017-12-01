Mojácar Council Organizes Safety Talk For Foreign Residents

Mojácar Council and the Red Cross, along with the Guardia Civil, put on a talk in English to local residents over 65 at the town’s Third Age Centre, giving them some sound advice on crime prevention, especially of the type that they could most likely fall victim to.

Two Guardia Civil officers from the Garrucha Headquarters, along with Red Cross volunteers who also helped with translations, gave the attendees an overview on day-to-day safety, both at in and out of the home, as well as risk prevention when faced with potential criminals.

This campaign, promoted by the Ministry of the Interior’s Departments of Health, Social Services and Equality, was aimed at the town’s older residents, who are the most vulnerable group, in whatever environment they find themselves, especially those that live alone. Added to this, older foreign residents often have language difficulties and are not always aware of the help that is at hand. Raquel Belmonte, Councillor for Social Services, reiterated the importance of highlighting these issues to the town’s senior citizens as, “in Mojácar they make up almost 30% of the population.”

The talk, which had already been presented in Spanish, was welcomed by those attending, who picked up some very important measures to adopt at home and whilst going about everyday places and activities such as the bank or on trips, not forgetting of course the reminder of the serious threats that social networks and the internet can pose. To make sure that all the and tips practical advice given by the officers were not forgotten, the attendees took away explanatory leaflets from the session, including the ever important Police and Guardia Civil contact numbers.