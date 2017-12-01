Last chance to support the ONCE fundraising campaign at Specsavers Opticas

Specsavers Opticas have been fundraising for the ONCE Foundation for the Deaf-Blind (La Fundación ONCE para la Atención de Personas con Sordoceguera – FOAPS) since July, with the aim of raising 6,000€ for the charity. If they reach their goal, they will be able to fund 400 hours for interpreters to be the eyes, ears and voice of vulnerable deaf and blind people in Spain.

To raise money, Specsavers Opticas are asking everyone who has one of their free comprehensive eye tests to donate 1€ to FOAPS after their test. Having a quality eye test at Specsavers is an important health check, as well as making sure that your vision is good, so taking part in the campaign is a great way to look after yourself, as well as helping others.

FOAPS is a charitable organisation formed in 2007 by leading Spanish charity ONCE to develop programmes to help deaf-blind people. They are particularly interested in helping with education and employment, improving the quality of life and encouraging integration and development. FOAPS provide interpreters, who can help the deaf-blind communicate and interact with the world.

José Ángel Moral-Tajadura from Specsavers Opticas is asking for the public’s support to reach their goal. He explains, “The FOAPS interpreters are the eyes, ears and often voice of the deaf-blind and have a crucial role to play.

We only have one more month to raise enough money to fund an extra 400 hours of interpreting support and we are short of our 6,000€ target, so we are asking anyone who hasn’t had an eye test in the last year to come into their nearest Specsavers Opticas and get their eyes tested before the end of the month. Please help us to reach our goal!”

Visit www.specsavers.es to find your nearest store and book an eye test.