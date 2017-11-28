Diputación to invest 1.2 million euros in Torrevieja promenade

Alicante Provincial Council of Alicante is about to start redevelopment work along Torrevieja seafront on the stretch between Punta Margalla and Avenida de las Habaneras.

Funding for the project has been set at 1,220,273 euros and will be provided by both the provincial and the City Council.

The project has been delayed following modifications but it is now expected to get underway in early January with a completion date of May 2018.

The work will include replacement of paving, urban furniture, signposts and lighting which will see the introduction of an LED system of greater energetic efficiency. There will also be improvements to the irrigation network and to the gardens.

The vice president and provincial deputy for the region, Eduardo Dolón, said that “after months of talks between the provincial government, the municipality and the contracted company we have managed to unlock this important project for the city of Torrevieja, in an area that attracts a lot of pedestrians, both during holiday seasons and throughout the rest of the year.”

The modification of the project has increased the original budget spend by 9.7%. Once the Torrevieja council approves this change, something that is planned for this week, the Diputación de Alicante will present the project to the public and the work could begin during the month of January. The work is expected to take three and a half months.