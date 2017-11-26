Virtual Leader Edition 694

Tasha’s health at crisis point as many of the English Language newspapers unite in appealing for funds to meet the costs of her medical treatment in the USA. Details of how you can donate can be found in our front page story.

The mayor of Orihuela was busy on the coast last week renaming the Ramon de Campoamor Community Centre on Wednesday and opening a new Leroy Merlin store the following day.

Details also of an opportunity to visit the historic city of Orihuela where you will be able to enjoy a guided tour in English on both the 5th and 7th of December.