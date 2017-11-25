Outlaws held up by La Marina Merlins in Southern League

La Marina Report by Barry Latham

Good to see a few of La Marina players turn out for the Provincial side over at San Miguel. Mo Kidd, Wendy and myself helped the Provincial beat our hosts. We had a good meal afterwards and a natter amongst friends old and new.

I’m thinking that Vistabella is becoming a no-go area when the Drivers rode all over the Explorers at their place 10- 4 in the Enterprise Division. The Parsons sparkled once more with Peter Parsons leading Cliff Rawlinson and Hilary Cronk to a close 17—15 win. Janet Parsons led for her number two Mike Smith and Skip Margaret Finlayson to another close win by two shots.

On the other hand we welcomed Quesada Diamonds to our place in the Discovery League and beat them comfortably 10-4 and by 43 shots overall. There were some real diamond performances from the Pathfinders with Terry Perchard, Mike Brain (Welcome back) and Jean Perchard winning 19- 17 then Dave Taylor, George Furzer and Lorita Rae won 23-16. The Daniels not to be outdone by the Parsons came away with two fine wins with Sue Daniels, John Rae and Mo Taylor winning 31-6 and taking the spoils from Len Daniels, Steve Hindle and Reg Jackson doing well and won 24 -10.

If I don’t mention Family Rae as well I will probably get moaned at.

In the Winter League came face to face with the BBC who were fourth from top while we are third from bottom. On paper it looked like we should suffer a loss but through fighting well, got a draw which so I am told could have been even better but for the same old story of the last few ends.

In this case we dropped 13 shots on the last end which lost us the overall shot difference and a loss on one rink. Nevertheless well done to Terry Perchard, Mike Stone, Phil Pape (welcome back) and Mo Taylor winning 25-15. Dave Hadaway, Peter Parsons, Carol Smith and Dave O’Sullivan who won 27-17 and last but not least well fought win for Shirley Hadaway, Kathy Manning, Mike Smith and Janet Parsons 14-13. We had a good all round draw in the end.

The end of the week was also good for us and amazingly the overall scores only differed by one shot.

The Merlins went to play Emerald Isle Outlaws over there and came away with a 10-4 win with an overall score of 115 – 86. Bill Jones won on the last end with Arthur Cronk and Reg Jackson 16-15. John Withers, Steve Hindle and Martin Butler fought well to win 17-12 while the older one Alan Castle had a good win 23-14 with Len Daniels and Paul Tregoing and finally the younger one Barry Latham, Wendy Latham and Brian Duff eased to a 30-10 win.

The Ospreys at home played San Luis Lions, top of the league and had a great 10-4 win with an overall score of 115-84. Tops on score were Alex Whyte, Jim Reeves and Carol Smith on 29-9 followed by Shirley Hadaway, Margaret McLaughlin and Steve Douglas on 22-11.

The other two winning rinks had real battles on their hands Dave Hadaway, Phil Pape and Ron Maiden won 23-21 and even more hard fought was Margaret Finlayson, Cliff Rawlinson and Kathy Manning with 15-13 win. The other two rinks only just lost so good bowling from everyone.