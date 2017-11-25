Christmas fair raises a Massive 2,322 Euros for Reach Out

The recent ‘Reach Out’ Christmas Fayre on Sat 18th Nov. at the Marina Bar Torrevieja exceeded all expectations by raising a massive two thousand three hundred and twenty two euros. Organisers David & Lorraine Whitney of Reach Out shop 2 were over the moon with the resultand of the support shown by all who attended.

Rita and Dave Monaghan of the Marina Bar together with their trusty staff gave their usual fantastic support to the event, one of them, namely Nick even had his beloved beard shaved off to raise money for the charity. Raffle,Tombola, many stalls and ‘The Rascals’ providing Christmas songs all contributed to the success of the afternoon and with a surprise visit from Santa himself the children were also involved in this Christmas event.

Thanks must go to all those who donated saleable items and a special thanks to the following,

Bev Jones for Her wonderful Cake Donation,

David Hicks of ‘Razorsedge’ for shaving off Nick’s beard.

Dima Arte Torrevieja; for Portrait Voucher

El Patio Restaurant for meal voucher