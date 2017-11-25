Bad day for Monte Mar in Winter League

Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club

Monday 20th November Monte Mar Toreadors v Greenlands Sycamores

A disappointing afternoon for the Toreadors losing on four rinks and winning on two. Congratulations to our two winning rinks of Sue Bounds, Dave Thomas and skip Diane Ridley. Cliff Norris, Howie Williams and skip Graham Smyth. Both teams won well enough for the Toreadors to pinch the shots.

Points Toreadors 6 – 8 Sycamores, Shots Toreadors 103 – 100 Sycamores

Wednesday 22nd Winter League Monte Mar v Greenlands

Bad day at the office playing Greenlands away. We lost on all rinks, although there was some close games. We did enjoy a very good meal at Friends restaurant. Points Monte Mar 0 – 12 Greenlands

