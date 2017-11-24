Upgrading of Mojacar Promenade to go ahead despite appeal

The Secretaría General Técnica, has notified Mojácar Council of the expiry of the project file on Phase 2 of the town’s Promenade, due to an appeal presented by Juan Francisco and Luis Rubia Ascasíbar and the Mercantil Rubia Ascasibar SL, owners of a Mojácar beach chiringuito which will be affected by the construction works.

The project’s expiry is due to a deadline discrepancy between the publication in the BOP and its subsequent availability to the public on July 28th 2016 and, its final approval in the Ministry itself on March 28th 2017. This has instigated the State Advocacy to admit the appeal and the expiry of the project file, which will bring about a few months delay to the start of the works.

Mojácar’s Governing Team wish to clarify that, although the motivation of this claim could be deemed to be based on an attempt to obstruct the construction of the second phase of the Promenade, the project goes forward, in line with the general interests of all Mojácar’s residents.

It is beyond doubt that a promenade is an essential boost to a coastal tourist town. As with the stretches that already constructed in Mojácar, a promenade brings good access to the sea’s edge for all, beaches showers, drainage, sanitation, lighting, seating, gardens and play areas. It creates, in short, an essential framework for tourism.