Pilar Badminton Club in-house Tournament finals took place on Wednesday 22nd November.

The mixed doubles final was on court first and was contested by Grant Meekins and Sophie Reed against Stuart Denham and Amanda Carter. Grant and Sophie ran out winners by a score of 21-7/21-12.

Next final on court was the ladies doubles between Sue Genders and Sophie Reed versus Amanda Carter and Carol Winstone. Two closely contested games, especially the second, were eventually won by Sue and Sophie 21-13/21-19.

The third final, mens singles, was a much awaited clash between two very experienced players, Grant Meekins and Nico Nicolay, Grant won the first game 21-13, before a late comeback by Nico in the second game saw him win 21-15. In the third and deciding game Nico overcame a tiring Grant 21-13 to emerge the victor and retain the title he won last year.

Last, but certainly not least, was the mens doubles final between Ken Genders and Stuart Denham playing Grant Meekins and Spencer Smith. Ken and Stuart won the opening game 21-15. In the second, excitement mounted as the game swung one way then the other before Grant and Spencer squeezed through 24-22. In the crucial deciding game Grant and Spencer managed to prevail 21-17 to lift the trophies.

Umpiring duties were shared by Brian Nash and John Cox to their usual high standards.

All the games were played in the competitive yet fair spirit for which the club is renowned.

If there are any players out there who have played Badminton before and feel the urge to renew their interest in this most exciting of Racquet sports then contact:-

John McGilvray on 0034 868700235 Mob. 0034 634 658 506 or email carolejohn_3@hotmail.com

We play Mondays 10.00 to 12.30 (experienced players using feather shuttlecocks) 3 euro

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10.00 to 12.30 (Social Badminton using nylon shuttlecocks) 2 euro

We also provide racquets at no extra charge and play in a friendly, social environment. We usually get together for a coffee and chat after sessions and also organise 3 dinner dances a year.