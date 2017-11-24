Leroy Merlin opens new Building Supplies store on Orihuela Costa

On Thursday the mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, opened a new Leroy Merlin store in C/Diamante, La Regia, close to the Parroquia Cristo Resuciatado Ecumenical Centre and only a few hundred metres from La Zenia Boulevard. The store will specialise in Building Supplies both for the DIY enthusiast and for the professional builder.

Bascuñana said that “this new store is yet another example of the confidence that the business sector has in the development of the Orihuela Costa. It also brings 16 new jobs to the area.”

The new store was built at a cost of 5 million euros and in an area of over 3000m2 it will stock over 20,000 items including a wide range of building and construction materials, wood, ceramics, sanitary, electrical and plumbing supplies.

Manager Gonzalo Rodríguez, said, “with this new store we want to better respond to the needs of consumers, offering them a greater availability of products, allowing them personalised advice and to make purchases in a more simple and quicker manner.”

Accompanying the mayor and store manager at the opening were a number of local councillors plus representatives of Leroy Merlin, the Southeast Zone Director, José Luis Ramírez, Director of Development, Juan Sevillano and the head of Expansión, Borja Arambarri.