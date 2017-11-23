Why more and more casinos are moving online

A large number of brick-and-mortar casinos have moved their operations online over the past one decade. Although at first glance it might seem surprising why a land-based casino wouldn’t want to set up operations on the internet, as we live in an information era, and everything is available online these days the Internet, there are actually some very good reasons that justify such move. For instance, more and more players prefer to gamble or play casino games on their smartphones these days.

If you play regularly at some reputed and well-established online casino, please know there’s a high chance that it might be earlier offering its services at an off-line facility, or in fact might be operational in both the environments!

Let’s now go over the reasons why more and more casinos are moving their operations on the internet.

Better tracking

One of the most beneficial aspects of moving an offline casino’s operations to an online environment is that the casino can easily keep track of its players, their general statistics and overall behaviour. You can constantly stay on top of their log in details and the time spent by them in different sections of the casino.

In addition, you can also extract accurate reports related to financial transactions, bonuses issued and/or loyalty points awarded to every player. By far the most important benefit of online operations is that you get to see real-time data about the games played, including the bet amounts and the profits made by each game.

It’s almost impossible for a land-based casino to compete with such wide range of information. Although land-based casinos keep a constant tab on what’s happening in their establishments, they can’t monitor everything effectively in real time. On a side note, here’s what the future of online gambling or online casinos might look like.

Customised promotions

The detailed information which online casinos normally have access to enables them to segment their players, based on different criteria. Such player segmentation helps them target players with tailor-made promotions, based on the games they prefer to play.

But going online is far from a walk in the park!

Moving casino operations to online environment also has certain disadvantages. One of the commonly known downsides is that you need to compete with a great multitude of online casinos out there. The casino players have far too many easily accessible alternatives to switch their loyalties in an instant.

Unlike online casinos, in land-based casinos if you’ve worked hard enough to maintain a certain pool of regular customers, you’re at least assured of their business for a considerable time period. This isn’t normally seen in the online casino environment. Furthermore, as land-based casinos involve physical distances, a player would normally just stay back and play with the casino, even if he/she is not entirely satisfied. In the online environment, all he/she needs to do is log out and log in to a competitor’s website.

Variety of games

A major plus in online casinos is the number and variety of games they can offer to their players, at a comparatively much-lower cost. Expanding the number of games in a brick-and-mortar casino can be a very expensive and time-consuming affair. You need to think of several factors like logistics, construction, space etc.

This isn’t the case with online casinos. It’s as simple as signing an agreement and integrating a whole new set of games into your online casino platform!