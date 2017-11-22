VI Torrevieja Open in Progress at Ozone Bowling

Last weekend marked the start of the VI International Open “City of Torrevieja” at Ozone Bowling’s lanes. While part of the national AECB-FEB series, the tournament is attracting more and more players from abroad every year. The current edition already has entries from ten countries – a new record.

Top of the table so far is EBT’s Kjell Monsen Monday-night 1395 series which included a perfect 300 game. A total of 30 bowlers from qualification play plus two bowlers from Saturday night’s one-game Desperado squad will advance to the finals, where the first prize is a cheque of 3,000 euros.

Adding to last year’s live-streaming service, the organizers are now offering online scoring as well which allows you to easily follow the tournament online. The full coverage is on from Thursday 23 November all the way through Sunday’s final stages.

The finals on Sunday will start at 9am and finish around 4pm – everybody is welcome to watch! For full tournament details, go to www.eurobowlingtorrevieja.com or Facebook: EuroBowling Torrevieja.