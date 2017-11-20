Specsavers launches Balmain eyewear collection

Elegant, sophisticated, luxurious

EYEWEAR from premium Parisian fashion label, Balmain, is the latest designer collection to be unveiled at Specsavers Opticas, available in stores nationwide from 20 November.

The Balmain range features 17 exclusive styles – 13 glasses and four prescription sunglasses. Each pair has been inspired by Balmain’s structured and expertly crafted clothing.

Balmain spokesperson, Maï Dao-Vu says: ‘The collection of frames feature styles and colours that make women feel beautiful, confident and empowered. Balmain is not only a look, but also a feeling.’

Featuring upswept cat’s eye designs, as well as classic round and exaggerated angular shapes, the strong yet feminine statement frames evoke elegance with a Balmain aesthetic. Meticulously designed Balmain brand details can be found on every frame, including a gold ‘B’ on the temple tips and detailed embellishments on the frames inspired by the Balmain belt chain collection.

A colour palette of glossy black, gold, pink and tortoiseshell has been chosen to offer the wearer a variety of styles with sophisticated elegance to finish off their look.

Maï adds: ‘The Balmain team take great pride in the launch of the new range, seeing it as an incredible opportunity to inspire fashion-conscious glasses wearers to update their wardrobes with a statement piece of eyewear.

‘The Specsavers collaboration has provided the opportunity to bring everyone into the House of Balmain. We wanted to add a signature Balmain twist to classic and modern styles so that the frames could hint at exclusivity while maintaining the simplicity of an everyday look.

‘The Balmain eyewear range offers Parisian chic no matter where in the world they are worn.’

As a high-end fashion house, Balmain embodies the opulence and glamour that Specsavers wants to make accessible to everyone.

With two complete pairs for 299€, the range will be exclusively available at Specsavers stores from 20 November 2017.