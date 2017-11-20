It’s getting very near to Panto time

Once the presents have been opened and the Christmas Tree has been taken down, the Three Kings have been and gone, the season will be behind us, almost, but before it vanishes in a puff of smoke join the

The Rojales Pantomime group who continue the festive fun as they present their 2018 Pantomime Ali Baba and the forty thieves.

This new version of Ali Baba has all the fun of a traditional pantomime, a hissable villain, a couple of knockabout comics, a pair of dishy lovers, a slightly dim witted Prince, a larger that life Dame and a camel called Charlie.

Meet the wicked Bombastardo and his two incompetent henchmen, Mustapha Pea and Mustapha Dribble as they pursue our intrepid hero’s Ali Baba and his trusted friend Margarina who have stumbled on the secret of a magic cave deep in the woods.

This brand new version of Ali Baba and the forty thieves is packed with comedy, adventure, romance and audience participation. The perfect treat for all the family.

Choreography is in the hands of Paris Brumitt from Essence Dance and Fitness, making up the chorus.

The Panto will be performed at Escuela de Musica y Cultura in Los Montesinos. Thurday and Friday 11th & 12th January starting 7.30pm with a Matinee Saturday 13th 2.30pm.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased from various outlets

Adults 7euros. Children 5 euros. Proceeds go to local charities.

For more info or to reserve tickets

tel. Christine 678 212 034 or email shimserv@gmail.com