Neighbourhood Association outraged by insensitivity of water company

When local residents in San Miguel de Salinas noticed a small stream of water flowing down the C/Joaquin Ortuño last Friday afternoon they were curious to find out the cause.

Without too much trouble the source was traced to the general offices of Gestagua, the company that provides drinking water to the town.

As two employees with a tanker and hoses were cleaning down the front of the office in the centre of town and in full view of all the townsfolk.

Now, the neighbourhood association “San Miguel Arcángel,” have said that they consider the lack of consideration given to residents of the town to be reprehensible. They say that the action by the company with the management of a vital resource such as water, especially during in a time of extreme drought, was completely thoughtless and very regrettable.