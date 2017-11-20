Move of the U3A November Meeting

Following the sudden, enforced closure of the CMO building by Torrevieja town hall, the Torrevieja U3A branch has had to swiftly find new temporary premises.

The November meeting on 27th will be held in the large dining hall in the Florentilles campsite which is situated on the Montesinos road just off the cv95 between Torrevieja and San Miguel.

There are large billboards adverting the same either side of the junction. Entry is via the gates to the left of the campsite arches. There is car parking for up to 1000 cars and room for 400 people. All normal facilities will hopefully be up and running.