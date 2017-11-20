FAOC Meeting with Orihuela Councillors

A meeting was held recently between representatives of the FAOC Board and Councillors representing the Orihuela Council at which a number of points were made with respect to ongoing and future projects on the Orihuela Costa.

A summary of the responses provides is as follows:

SUMMARY OF THE MEETING HELD ON NOVEMBER 8, 2017, AT THE ORIHUELA COSTA TOWN HALL COUNCILLOR FOR THE COAST, LUISA BONÈ, AND THE COUNCILOR FOR INFRASTRUCTURE, JUAN IGNACIO LÓPEZ-BAS

Coastal path from Cabo Roig to Cala Capitán

We are told that the repair of this section is already in the planning phase and that the work is expected to be completed before the start of next summer.

Christmas 2017

We have told the Orihuela Council that they must organise a procession of the Three Kings in Orihuela Costa, since the children of the coast have the same rights as those in the city and the districts. They have told us that the matter is being looked at by the Councillor for Festivities together with a reception of the Three Wise Men in the Town Hall Square.

As a novelty this year, on December 25, a parade will be also organised for children, to celebrate the arrival of Santa Claus.

Bridge over the AP7

We highlighted the urgent need for a pedestrian walkway over the motorway bridge between Cabo Roig and Lomas de Cabo Roig over 2 years ago. The current situation for pedestrians is unsafe if there are any accidents because of the failure of the Town Hall to act the responsibility will be totally theirs.

We have been told that the establishment of the work is currently pending with the Department of Urbanism.

Budgets 2018

The preparation of the draft will begin shortly. For our part, we request that the work be carried out so that the budgets come into effect at the beginning of the year, and not with the delays that there have been over the two previous years.

We have also asked that we be provided with the list of actions and investments that will be included in these budgets, from those proposed in the Participatory Budget that we submitted in September 2017.

Maintenance of roads (speed bumps and signing, etc.)

A new road maintenance contract will be tendered in February 2018, increased from the current allocation of 500,000 euros to 840,000 euros, plus 200,000 euros for the purchase of materials.

Playgrounds

An investment of 300,000 euros has been made, which will be used to refurbish all the playgrounds of Orihuela Costa, except for those located in areas not currently occupied. Here will also be about new 10 parks established.

These will include: PAU 8, PAU 26, C/Apatito, C/Cabo Turiñan, Lomas de Cabo Roig, C/Cabo Ortegal, C/Limonero, C/Plutón, C/Scorpio, C/Baikal. Lagosol-Sector F-2, Calle del Rocío, Calle Colón.

Asphalting and maintenance of pavements

The allocation for 2017 amounts to a total of 1,224,000 euros, representing a third of the total needs. It is intended that the other two thirds will be included in the 2018 and 2019 budgets.

Work will be underwau in the next 4 months, among other areas, in: Campoamor, Los Dolses, Villamartin, Playa Flamenca, La Zenia, Citrus, Florida, PAU-20.

Regulated parking in some areas of Orihuela Costa

We made known the objections to this plan before it was publicised in the local press. Residents and hot at all happy with current proposals to introduce regulated parking close to the beaches. If there are violations they must be dealt with by the police as they arise.

We have been told that no decision has yet been taken but the scheme would need a complete study by local technicians, justifying it’s feasibility, before any and new legislation is introduced.

District Boards

We express the disquiet of the residents and associations on the Orihuela Costa that the introduction of the scheme has already suffered a delay of more than 12 months which does not show the Council of Citizen Participation in a very good light.