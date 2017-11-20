Clapton’s Golf Society at Font Del Llop 17th November 2017

Here we are once again at Font del Llop. With a 10.20 tee and with the sun shining and a little bit of a chilly breeze we got off the first tee ten minutes late. The course looked in excellent condition and was right for some good scores.

As the day went on the breeze dropped and we were left with a nice sunny day for some good golf. As the players began to finish their rounds it was fairly obvious that our earlier thoughts would come to fruition.

The last four ball came in and we made our way back to our new Clubhouse at The Club in Quesada, where a grand buffet was supplied by our hosts. The scores were then totted up, cards shuffled about for the winner to appear with 36 points.

Congratulations to Kevin Williams. Presentation followed and the results are below. Our thanks to our hosts John and Carolyn and the staff at The Club which we hope will be a long and fruitful partnership.

Overall Winner: Kevin Williams 36 points

Gold Winner: Brent Hollings 35 points

Gold Runner Up: Terry Sharley 34 points

Silver Winner: Paul Burletson 33 points

Silver Runner Up: John Dodds 25 points

Best Guest: Dave Roberts 23 points

Best Front Nine: Tony Stead 15 points on c/b

Best Back Nine: Andy Trefry 19 points

Most Potential: Mick Threadgold

Nearest the Pins:

3rd Tony Stead; 8th John Dodds; 12th Tony Stead; 16th Dave Roberts

Twos and Football Card: Tony Stead

As you can see the winner for wine and money goes to Tony Stead who narrowly missed a hole in one on the 12th.