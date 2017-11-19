Just a Goal too far for Daya

Daya Nueva 3 v. Racing Orihuela 4

The visitors started well, very well, as an unchallenged cross into the Daya box was fired home to give Racing a second minute lead ! After surviving some heavy pressure from their opponents Daya put together a great move on eleven minutes that saw Ivan score with a great shot.

So game on now but Racing were calling most of the shots with Daya having to hang on desperately for long periods. On twenty minutes the visitors went 2-1 up when the home side failed to deal with a soft ball across their penalty area.

To be fair to Daya they did at last start to put a few good attacks together and look more lively. Racing upped their game as half time loomed and had a good chance to score a third but shot over the bar, moments later Daya wasted a good chance themselves !

With forty two minutes on the clock the home side conceded a third goal and most probably the three points. The visitors deserved their 3-1 lead and were a very well organized side. Daya came out for the second period but did not look like a side that was 3-1 down. They took the game to the visitors and on fifty eight minutes their pressure was rewarded with a lovely worked move that Fernando finished well to make it 3-2. Could we dare to dream ?

We could on sixty three minutes when a fantastic glancing header by Fernando from a glorious cross made it 3-3. It was all Daya now and they swarmed all over their opponents in search of what might be the winning goal ! On eighty minutes, against the run of play it was Racing who regained the lead with a well taken fourth goal. Still Daya kept on coming but would an equaliser ?

With the home side pushing and pushing for their fourth goal time eventually ran out for them. So final score 4-3 to the visitors but what a fight Daya made of it in the second half. Man of the match just had to be Fernando (the Peter Crouch of Daya) his second goal was pure class.

Coach, Juan Pedro must take a lot of credit for his side’s great second half performance. His half time team talk must have been something else.

Daya Dave

Team Sponsor: Segurlab