Vauxhall’s All-New Crossland X achieves Five-Star Euro Ncap Rating

Latest active and passive safety systems give exceptional protection

Commended for protection of occupants and pedestrians

Vauxhall’s new Crossland X has been awarded the maximum five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, underlining the model’s position as one of the safest vehicles in its segment.

The family-focused SUV performed well in each of the four safety areas tested, and scored maximum points for adult and child occupant protection in the side barrier tests.

The Euro NCAP assessment considers a vehicle’s performance in four safety areas: adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, pedestrian protection and safety assist. The Crossland X scored highly across all areas, due in part to the model’s exceptional levels of safety equipment that are provided as standard, including Front Camera System offering Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Departure Warning.

Optional features give drivers additional support, should they require it, and include Forward Collision Alert with pedestrian detection and Automatic Braking, Driver Drowsiness Detection, 180-degree Panoramic Rear-View Camera and Side Blind Spot Alert. In addition, the optional LED headlights deliver optimum night-time visibility without dazzling other drivers.

Crisp and compact on the outside, spacious and flexible on the inside, with unique two-tone paintwork and SUV-styling, the Crossland X arrived in showrooms in the summer.

Alongside the popular Mokka X, the newcomer is a key new model in Vauxhall’s burgeoning SUV offering, which has grown further with the launch of the larger Grandland X that arrives in Vauxhall showrooms early next year.