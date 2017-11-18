Pintos happy with two windy rinks

El Rancho Bowls Club.

Monday morning found the Pintos at La Marina playing the Pathfinders, on a sunny morning, but we were buffeted by a very blustery wind, which made it very interesting indeed.

As always at La Marina we were in great company and managed to come away with 2 rinks, not a bad result. The Raiders meanwhile had a bye.

On Friday the Broncos were playing at San Luis against the Pumas and put in an excellent performance to take an equal share of the rinks and the overall shots by a small margin, a good result away from home.

Ann C Taylor, Denise Morgan and Malc Elmore 9-16. Edward Elsam, Peter Bagwell and Jean Bagwell 25-8. Tricia Elsam, Keith Longshaw and Tony Robinson 14-30. John Richards, Rob Clark and Dave Haynes 24-8. Gary Dunstone, Sheila Cox and Gary Newson 15-22. David Baker, Ron Edwards and Mick Ager 20-14.

Meanwhile the Mustangs entertained Vistabella Lanzadores, both teams played well, though the Mustangs were up to their formidable foe and took 4 rinks and the overall shots. The Lanzadores were good company all round, I certainly enjoyed the company on my rink.

Geoff Jones, Jane Hamill and Stew Hamill 25-15. Barbara Jones, Sheila Cooper and Carolyn Harris 24-12. Diane Yates, Jim Gracie and Bob Taylor 14-26. Jan Bright, Malc Sykes and Bob Morgan 11-18. Judy Foley, Keith Cunningham and David Whitworth 21-11. June Whitfield, Henry Ryder and Richard Lee 29-17.

