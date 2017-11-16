Spanglish Golf Society at La Torre on 15th November 2017.

In association with Sapphire Properties and Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

For this months meeting the Spanglish Golf Society and a group of 28 players visited the established course at La Torre taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

Today was our Captains day and Joe Valente provided a drink on the first tee.a lottery ticket for each player for El Gordo and a variety of prizes.

The course played difficult on the day due to lightebing fast greens and tight pin positions but was enjoyed by all

The winning scores on the day were as follows:

Gold Division

1st (joint)– Mike Probert – 31 points & Mike Belsen – 31 points

3rd – Tony Robson – 29 points, 4th – David Taylor -28 points

Silver Division

1st –Brian Prockter – 31 pointsm 2nd – Brian Elkington – 25 points, 3rd – Graham Hall – 23 points

Nearest the Pins – Mike Probert,Tony Robson and Brian Elkington, Football Card – Mick Nelson

After the game we returned to the Spanglish bar, which is located at Dona Pepa, Quesada for a welcome snack prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their support and that of our sponsor Sapphire Properties.

Our next Society day fixture is at Las Colinas on 6th December 2017 and the interim fixture is at Vistabella on 20th December 2017.

If you are interested in joining the society call Paul Cawte on 966 73 1223 or Graham Hall on 664692638 or better still pop into the bar.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services