Ruby’s Golf Society

This months player of the year trophy game took us to Font Del Llop where the temperature at the start of the day was cool to say the least, but warmed up quite a bit as the day went on, as did the golf, and some very good scores were recorded, despite the fact that the fairways had been scarified.

The results on the day were as follows; Nearest the pin on the par 3’s were Capt Colin Fear (2) Ryan Bowater, Vice Dave Shelton and Michelle Evans. Nearest the pin in two was Ryan Bowater, best guest was Helen Bailey, best front nine Jim McCarthy, best back nine Colin Fear, Silver div winner was Dave Shelton, Gold and overall winner was Michelle Evans, and the twos pot was shared between Colin and Colin, Fear and Bailey. Back at Rayz Bar where we had a nice buffet and the presentation took place the football card was won by Laurie Woodruff.

