Disqualified mayor continues to exert influence in San Fulgencio

San Fulgencio council is about to award a contract at a cost of 16 million euros for a period of 22 years. The contract relates to waste collection and road cleaning.

The contract has been out to tender for some little while and following the evaluation of at least two different proposals the ruling PP council say that they will soon be announcing details of the successful bid.

It appears, however, that the council’s opposition party’s are extremely unhappy with the process, particularly the involvement of the former mayor, Carlos Ramirez, who just 2 weeks ago was disqualified from holding office for 8½ years, after being found guilty by the courts of prevarication revolving around the award of an earlier council contract.

In a statement issued by the PIPN, Cllr Samantha Hull told the Leader newspaper “The PIPN cannot believe that a CONVICTED mayor can be involved in the selection process for a tender of such high value as the contract for the rubbish collection. The amount of 16 million Euros for a 22 year contract to us at the PIPN seems ludicrous. This equates to 14,000 Euros a week. How can a municipality the size of San Fulgencio afford such an amount?”

“Only today, Wednesday, in a different council meeting, Carlos Ramirez voted as a member of the PP with the full support of the other PP councillors. We just hope that the PP councillors understand what they are putting their names to in regards to the Rubbish collection contract and vote against it but we don’t hold out too much hope that this will happen.”

“A convicted mayor such as Carlos Ramirez should be honourable, do the right thing and resign immediately.”

The most recent waste collection contract in San Fulgencio expired in 2012. Since then the Council has been paying Ginssa Gestión Industrial de Servicios SA to carry out the service on a monthly basis.

This is not the first time that the City Council has attempted to award this contract. Earlier in the year the Central Administrative Court of Contractual Resources, an arm of the Ministry of Finance and Public Administration, suspended the procedure after it was found that neither of the companies in the hat were able to meet the tender requirements.