Students will learn to play golf during school hours

Schoolchildren in San Javier will soon know what a birdie or an eagle is, among the many other terms that are used in the sport of golf as, from next January, a pioneering program in the Region will include free golf tuition for all primary school students in the municipality, during school hours.

In a region that is covered with golf courses, schoolchildren will in future be taught all about the sport. They will learn all of the terminology, a little about the history and the premier players in the game, but most importantly they will also have the opportunity of trying the game itself as a result of a joint initiative with the Murcian Association for the Promotion of Golf, Amprogolf.

The program will launch during the second quarter of this school year in which 300 students from the 6th year of Primary Education will participate.

The Councilor for Sports, Estíbaliz Masegosa, and Murcia’s General Director of Sports, former La Liga referee Alonso Gómez, both wholeheartedly support the initiative with the AMPROGOLF association. Its president, Juan García Cascales, highlighted “the enthusiasm” with which most of the schools have received the initiative, the cost of which is entirely borne by the Association itself.

The activity will begin on January 1, 2018 and will continue until May 7. Tuition will be provided at the Diego Torné Golf School, at La Serena Golf Course, in the neighbouring municipality of Los Alcázares where the students will be taught the basic skills of the sport.

García Cascales said that the initiative intends that children get to know the sport of golf, including its values ​​and principles, in an environment conducive to its practice due to the presence of first class infrastructure, great professionals and a favourable climate which all add to the “sports spirit” of San Javier “.