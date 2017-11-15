Las Ramblas Social Club Golf

Monday we played 3.2.1 and the winners with a score of 87 pt. were Geoff Biggerstaff, Ellen Drakesmith, Ron Phipps and Dean Rawlings.

Wednesday was our Poppy Day competition with lots of prizes to be won coupled with a raffle all to raise money for the British Legion represented on the day by Mick The Grip.

There were 4 nearest the pin Holes won as follows:

6th Hole Hendrick Oldenziel

10th Hole Mike Chapman

12th Hole Liz Robertson

14th Hole John Drakesmith

There were 7 other prizes including accumulative scores on the par 3´s and par 5´s won by Hendrick Oldenziel, low handicap and Lindsay Forbes, high handicap, respectively. All Prizes were sponsered by our own members.

The Main Competition was a normal Stableford and the results were as follows:

1st Nick Campbell 37 pt, 2nd Alan Douglas 36 pt, 3rd Reg Akehurst 35 pt and 4th on a count back Rod Doel 35 pt. (Picture of winners attached)