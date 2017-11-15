Andrew Kelso Memorial Day

The Med Bar Golf Society, El Raso, Alterreal 8/11/17

Down to Murcia we all went, 24 players, for a late tee off with the last group just making the clubhouse before darkness came in. The weather was excellent for a day’s golfing. We were all playing for the trophy donated by Steve, owner of the med bar and Andrews late partner. Steve also kindly donated all the prizes for this outing along with a buffet for all the players and their partners.

Results for this outing: Overall & silver division winner – with 35 points Roger Clarke

Gold division winner – Ray Muttock, Runner up – Andy Trefry

Silver division runner up – Martin Morgan

Nearest the pins on par 3`s: Robert Litton, ray Batey x 2 & Martin Morgan

Nearest pin in 2 on par 4: Ray Muttock, Nearest the pin in 3 on par 4: Andrew Drinkall

2`s pot, not won, to be carried forward to next outing, Football card winners: Paul Owen & roger Clarke

Thanks to Steve and his staff at the med bar and bistro, our next outing is at Mar Manor 28/11/17

Anyone wishing to join our society is welcome and we can either be contacted by e-mail at: medbargolf2016@gmail.com or pop into the bar where all details can be left and we will get in touch with you