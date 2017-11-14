Terri Horvath Morris are back in practice after their summer break and have an exciting programme of dance outs at future events. After a very enjoyable performance at Los Montesinos on Friday 10 November they will now be appearing at the following venues:

Saturday 25 November at 17:00 hrs on the stage at Zenia Boulevard

Friday 1 December at 16:30 hrs in the Plaza at Los Montesinos at the first day of their 3-day Christmas Festival

Sunday 3 December at 16:00 hrs at Playa Flamenca Charity Day

Wednesday 20 December at 12:00 hrs in San Miguel de Salinas outside the Casa de Cultura

Saturday 20 January at 12:00 hrs at the Plaza in Almoradí

Date to be agreed in March at the No Smoking Club, Torrevieja, at 11:00 hrs

So come along and be entertained by watching us at any of these locations performing traditional English Morris dancing .

If you are interested in having the Terri Horvath Morris dancing at your charity event or fiesta, please contact the Secretary, Sue Walters, at suzi.inspain@gmail.com or 653287995. Likewise if you would like to come along to join us and are relatively fit, of any age, with or without experience, you would be made most welcome. Just contact the Secretary as above.