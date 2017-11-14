La Marina Golf Society Poppy Day Competition

Our annual competition in aid of the Royal British Legion Poppy Day Appeal was held at Font del Llop golf course on a beautifully warm day.

Once again a “usual suspects” day, apart from returning member John Milton who , after an absence of 6 years, managed a second place finish in the silver division with 39 points. A return to his old handicap is in the offing!!

Winner of the silver division on count-back from John was Gerrard McCabe, also winning an NTP and sharing the 2’s pot with Alan Craig.

Runner -up in the gold division was Bill Stobo, soundly beaten by fellow Scot Graeme Buchanan who also won an NTP.

The other two NTP’s were won by Vic Smith.

Many thanks to Mick “the grip” for providing the extra prizes to our winners, and to our members for paying up on fines to be passed on to the British Legion. There were obviously many bunker shots played!!

Our next meeting is at Altorreal on November 23rd, first tee 10.32 at a cost of 40 euros. We will be playing for the Barclays trophy.

An early reminder of the presentation dinner on Friday 1st December. Full details will follow shortly.

Also the AGM on Tuesday 5th December. Both will be held at the la marina sports centre.

Finally, many thanks to Helena and Nicky for feeding us at the sports centre..