Eurogolf Poppy Day Texas Scramble

On Thursday 9th November 80 players took part in a shotgun start Texas scramble. The results were 1st Pete Cleaver, Albert Cook, Clare Daye-Gretton , Ed Silvester 62.3 2nd Tom Cotgrove, Duane James, John Cross, Pam Cook 63.3 c/b 3rd John Barraclough, Steve Sayers, Gill Britten, Ken Enever 63.3

NTPs 5th Bib Adkin 11th Fred Reeve 12th in 2 Pete Cleaver 15th David Gregson 17th Bert Lawson Football Peter Sanderson Chris Stanley Duane James Felix Mallon and Debbie Weedon. After the game we enjoyed a brunch in the Clubhouse and members meals were subsidised by Eurogolf. Dianne Budd from the RBL Torrevieja branch was invited along with 8 standard bearers.

Eurogolf member and Exsoldier Steve Sayers recited a poem in rememberance of those who gave their lives and 2 minutes silence was held. Over €500 was raised on the day plus we have the collection tins to count.

TUESDAY TOFFS

On Tuesday 7th November over 80 players took part in Toffs weekly stableford competition and the results were .Cat 1 (0-15) 1st Arty Crammon 38 2nd Paul Manning 36 3rd Franz Berndt 35 Cat 2 (16-22) 1st Ian Turner 37 2nd Dave Nichols 36 3rd John Kirkwood 35 Cat 3 (23-28) 1st Morag Turner 36 c/b 2nd Ray Porter 36 c/b 3rd Kevin Bonser 36 Cat 4 (26+) 1st Chris Stanley 35 2nd Peter Sanderson 33 3rd Bev Evans 31

Overall Toffs winner Arty Crammon Best front 9 Malcolm Foskett 19 Best back 9 Pam Welsh 19 NTPs 5th Malcolm Foskett 11th Peter Sanderson 12th in 2 Kevin Bonser 15th Hedy Paeligh 17th Duane James Football draw Pete Gartside George McCallum Martin Welsh Dave Nichols and Clive Horne. If you would like to play at La Marquesa Tuesdays and Thursdays with one of the largest societies on the Costa Blanca please visit the website www.eurogolf-quesada.co.uk