El Plantio 2 Golf Society by David Swann

Three ladies blessed El Plantio 2 Golf Society on Tuesday 7th November with their presence for a Texas Scramble team game. The winning team scored a magnificent five birdies with no bogies whilst the team finishing second spoiled their six birdies with two bogies.

Nearest the Pins, Hole 1 – Alan Janes and Hole 6 – Martin Rickman. 3rd Place, Handicap 5.3, Ray Housley, Gary Needham, Mel Hope – 47.7 shots. 2nd Place, Handicap 4.3, Martin Rickman, Rod Loveday, Chris Linathan, Lyn Young 45.7 shots. 1st Place, Handicap 5.4, Lawrence Wanty, Ken Green, John Burke – 43.6 shots.

The picture shows all winners L to R. Chris Linathan, Lyn Young, Alan Janes, Ray Housley, Gary Needham, John Burke, Lawrence Wanty, Mel Hope (Hidden) Ken Green, Rod Loveday, Martin Rickman.

On the previous Friday, the club held their Annual Dinner and Presentation at La Marquesa Club House Restaurant.

Competition Winners were :- Match Play Singles : Winner – John O´Brien, Runner Up – Ray Housley – Strokeplay Singles : Winner – Martin Rickman, Runner Up – Ray Housley – Matchplay Pairs: Winners Martin Rickman/David Swann, Runners Up – Mike Davies/Lyn Young – Ray Baptiste Trophy: Winner – John O´Brien, Runner Up – Lawrence Wanty – Gordon Abba Trophy: Winner – John O´Brien, Runner Up – Lawrence Wanty – Tommy Jorgenson Trophy: Winner – Lawrence Wanty, Runner Up – Lyn Young – Consistency Trophy : Martin Rickman, Runner Up – Lawrence Wanty

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details.

Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230