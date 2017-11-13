Nightmare on grass for Vistabella Conquistadores

Vistabella Bowls Report With Lynne Bishop

SAL ENTERPRISE LEAGUE. The Albatrosses at home v San Miguel Meteors had a great 12 point win. L Bishop, S Norris & B Dunn 27-5. L Watkins, S Allman & G Fisher 29-9. S Kemp, C Watkins & M Furness 24-7. N Burrows, A Brown & E Bishop 19-9. S Broadhurst, P Whitehall & B Zelin 22-19. Shots, VB 132 – 67 SM.

The Drivers away to La Siesta Apollo’s won 6 points from the teams of M Foulcer, A Leggatt & Martin Foulcer 22-13. K Hardy, D Howard & B Corbishly 18-15 and D Gunning, J Neve & L Barber 15-12. Shots, VB 97-111 LS.

VOYAGER LEAGUE. The Eagles away to San Luis Romulans picked up 6 points from the teams of D Graham, S Kirk & D Stevenson 23-18. M Irwin, J Strachan & T French 24-6 and I Irwin, R Smith & A Kendall 17-11.Shots, VB 95-120 SL.

WINTER LEAGUE. A stiff home game against Benitachell, our side was not up to scratch on this occasion, two teams just fell over the winning line. L Bishop, T French, B Norris & M Furness 16-15 and M Foulcer, L Barber, C Thorpe & G Fisher 15-14. Shots, VB 71(4)-89(8) BBC. A return to better form next week? The Berleen unfortunately lost by just one shot.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE Div A. The Lanzadores excelled with a 12 point win at home v La Marina Ospreys…that’s a very good result! L Watkins, B Norris & K Cuthbert 23-12. G Fisher, S Norris & Gordon Fisher 23-14. M Burrows, S Allman & E Bishop 18-11. S Whitehall, S Broadhurst & B Dunn 16-14. L Bishop, C Watkins & P Whitehall 13-12. Shots, VB 107-81 LM.

Picadors at home v San Luis Lions. Two winning rinks for 4 points. K Hardy, B Pointon & C Thorpe 19-17. D Leggatt, Mo & Martin Foulcer 14-13. Shots, VB 88 – 110 SL…the Lions are always a tough nut to crack.

Div C Conquistadores had a nightmare on the grass at La Manga playing the Crusaders, the teams lost on all Rinks. Shots VB 64-170 La Manga. You’re not the first to suffer and you won’t be the last…but you have got the return fixture to look forward to!