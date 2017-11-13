Greenlands Maples send Comets into tailspin

By
In the Discovery Division the Maples were at home to San Miguel Comets, Final score was – Total shots for – 127.  Against – 85.  Points For – 10.  Against – 4. Winning rinks were as follows – Sheila Stead, Jim Wilcock, Barry Collins. – 38 shots to 7.  Rudy Wattley, Jean Thompson, Chris Dewar – 25 shots to 15.  Janet Webb, Margaret Dewar, Dave Thompson – 19 shots to 11.  Mary Lockley, Zoe Wilcock, Mel Brown – 17 to 15.

The Sycamores Followed us on to the green for their match against La Marina Pathfinders. Final score was – Total shots for – 78.  Against – 136. Points for – 2.  Against – 12.  Winning rink was – Jean Giddings, Terry Lawton, Dave Giddings – 16 shots to 15.In the Winter League our opponents were La Marina, final scores were – Total Shots For – 69.  Against – 87.  Points For – 4.  Against – 8. Winning rinks were – Margaret Stephens, Doreen Watt, Dave Thompson, John Obrien. – 20 shots to13.  Jean Thompson, Graham Watt, John Wray, Marilyn Fryatt. – 16 shots to 15.

In C Division the Cedars played La Siesta Golds Final score – total shots for – 101  Against – 100. Points for – 6  Against – 8.winning rinks were – Vic Young, Ron Stansfield,Tony Hodges – 24 shots to 10.   Diane Lawton, John Newall, Graham Watts – 17 shots to 13. In B Div The Oaks were up against San Luis Tigers, final score – total shots for – 85  Against – 129. Points for 4  against – 10. Winning rinks were – Rudy Wattley, Mike Keating, Marilyn Fryatt. – 26 shots to 20.  Dave Fryatt, Jim Wilcock, Mike Kelly. – 17 shots to 11.for all inquires please ring Haley on 966844399.

 

