Greenlands Maples send Comets into tailspin

In the Discovery Division the Maples were at home to San Miguel Comets, Final score was – Total shots for – 127. Against – 85. Points For – 10. Against – 4. Winning rinks were as follows – Sheila Stead, Jim Wilcock, Barry Collins. – 38 shots to 7. Rudy Wattley, Jean Thompson, Chris Dewar – 25 shots to 15. Janet Webb, Margaret Dewar, Dave Thompson – 19 shots to 11. Mary Lockley, Zoe Wilcock, Mel Brown – 17 to 15.

The Sycamores Followed us on to the green for their match against La Marina Pathfinders. Final score was – Total shots for – 78. Against – 136. Points for – 2. Against – 12. Winning rink was – Jean Giddings, Terry Lawton, Dave Giddings – 16 shots to 15.In the Winter League our opponents were La Marina, final scores were – Total Shots For – 69. Against – 87. Points For – 4. Against – 8. Winning rinks were – Margaret Stephens, Doreen Watt, Dave Thompson, John Obrien. – 20 shots to13. Jean Thompson, Graham Watt, John Wray, Marilyn Fryatt. – 16 shots to 15.

In C Division the Cedars played La Siesta Golds Final score – total shots for – 101 Against – 100. Points for – 6 Against – 8.winning rinks were – Vic Young, Ron Stansfield,Tony Hodges – 24 shots to 10. Diane Lawton, John Newall, Graham Watts – 17 shots to 13. In B Div The Oaks were up against San Luis Tigers, final score – total shots for – 85 Against – 129. Points for 4 against – 10. Winning rinks were – Rudy Wattley, Mike Keating, Marilyn Fryatt. – 26 shots to 20. Dave Fryatt, Jim Wilcock, Mike Kelly. – 17 shots to 11.for all inquires please ring Haley on 966844399.